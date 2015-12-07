Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

RATES

Polish central banker Adam Glapinski said that cutting interest rates would be improper at the moment, considering the difficult situation of banks.

Separately, another member of Polish central bank's rate setting panel, Andrzej Bratkowski, on Sunday all but ruled out a further cut to record low rates at the next policy meeting in January, saying economic growth was expected to accelerate next year.

According to Rzeczpospolita daily, Bratkowski and Elzbieta Chojna-Duch may still participate in the Monetary Policy Council's (MPC) January meeting as Poland's two chambers of parliament differently set the end of their terms.

One of the central bank's outgoing rate setters, Andrzej Rzonca, in his article for Rzeczpospolita, said that the current MPC is leaving with Polish economy "almost ideally balanced," with GDP growth "close to its potential."

COAL

Poland will find investors for the troubled coal mining company Kompania Weglowa by mid 2016, state news agency PAP quoted on Sunday the deputy energy minister Grzegorz Tobiszowski as saying.

TAXES

Poland's finance minister Pawel Szalamacha said in a Facebook post that he is working on an amendment to the supermarket tax.

PEKAO

Poland's No.2 bank and UniCredit unit is running due diligence at its smaller local rival and GE unit Bank BPH, daily Puls Biznesu quoted its sources as saying.

