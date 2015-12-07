Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
RATES
Polish central banker Adam Glapinski said that cutting
interest rates would be improper at the moment, considering the
difficult situation of banks.
Separately, another member of Polish central bank's rate
setting panel, Andrzej Bratkowski, on Sunday all but ruled out a
further cut to record low rates at the next policy meeting in
January, saying economic growth was expected to accelerate next
year.
According to Rzeczpospolita daily, Bratkowski and Elzbieta
Chojna-Duch may still participate in the Monetary Policy
Council's (MPC) January meeting as Poland's two chambers of
parliament differently set the end of their terms.
One of the central bank's outgoing rate setters, Andrzej
Rzonca, in his article for Rzeczpospolita, said that the current
MPC is leaving with Polish economy "almost ideally balanced,"
with GDP growth "close to its potential."
COAL
Poland will find investors for the troubled coal mining
company Kompania Weglowa by mid 2016, state news agency PAP
quoted on Sunday the deputy energy minister Grzegorz Tobiszowski
as saying.
TAXES
Poland's finance minister Pawel Szalamacha said in a
Facebook post that he is working on an amendment to the
supermarket tax.
PEKAO
Poland's No.2 bank and UniCredit unit is running
due diligence at its smaller local rival and GE unit Bank
BPH, daily Puls Biznesu quoted its sources as saying.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
