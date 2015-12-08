Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
DEFICIT
Poland should present a plan on how it is going to keep its
deficit below the European Union's ceiling of 3 percent of gross
domestic product, the European Commission's Vice President
Valdis Dombrovskis was quoted as saying by Puls Biznesu daily.
TAURON
Shareholders in the state-run Tauron are to decide after a
break in their sitting on the issue of non-voting shares
carrying privileged dividend rights to the treasury in exchange
for a 1-percent stake in lender PKO.
BOGDANKA
Polish coal miner Bogdanka has reached agreement on a
multi-million euros price cut with one of its biggest customers,
responding to a slump in coal prices to record lows and a market
flooded with cheap supplies.
ENEA
The supervisory board of Poland's third-biggest state-run
power firm, Enea, fired the company's chief executive Krzysztof
Zamasz, Enea said in a statement on Monday.
DEBT TENDER
The finance ministry will present supply details for the
Thursday debt tender.
KGHM
Japan's Sumitomo wants to continue cooperation with
Poland's state-controlled miner KGHM in their co-owned Chilean
copper project in Sierra Gorda, Puls Biznesu quoted Sumitomo's
Managing Executive Officer Norifumi Ushirone as saying.
The daily also quoted KGHM's Chief Executive Herbert Wirth
as saying it does not plan to sell its majority stake in Sierra
Gorda.
RONSON
Mooky Greidinger, Cineworld's chief and owner of Global City
Holdings - Cineworld's largest shareholder, does not exclude a
return to the idea of selling their 80-percent stake in
Warsaw-listed real estate developer Ronson, Greidinger told
daily Parkiet.
SUPERMARKET TAX
Polish government may change the main criterion for its
planned supermarket tax from the used space to sales, daily
Parkiet reported.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX