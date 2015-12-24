Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

WARSAW BOURSE

The Warsaw Stock Exchange is closed on Thursday and Friday, planning to reopen after Christmas on Monday, Dec. 28.

DIPLOMACY

The European Commission has sent a letter to the Polish government demanding that it postpone and review a constitutional law amendment passed by the lower chamber of parliament on Tuesday, a German newspaper reported.

BANKS

Polish banks will benefit from the settlement of the takeover of Visa Europe by Visa Inc, with the local ING unit planning to receive 31 million euros ($34 million) in cash and nearly 11 million euros in Visa shares.

GE unit may get 16.7 million euros in cash and 5.7 million euros in shares, while Millennium BCP's arm may end up with 55.5 million euros in cash and 19 million in shares.

ECHO INVESTMENT

The Polish real estate developer said late on Wednesday it planned to pay out 590 million zlotys ($152 million) in interim dividend from its 2015 profit, to be handed out over the course of next year.

TAURON

Poland's No.2 utility plans to update its strategy in the first quarter of 2016 and announce a separate new programme on raising efficiency, Tauron's new chief executive Remigiusz Nowakowski told daily Gazeta Polska Codziennie.

