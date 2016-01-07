Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

DATA

Polish central bank will publish its forex reserves data for December at 1300 GMT.

DEBT AUCTION

Poland will offer 2.5-4.5 billion zlotys in treasury bonds due April 2021 at a tender on Thursday. The results are expected to be published at 1030 GMT.

BANK FEES

Banks will have to contribute a total of 600 million zlotys ($149 million) into a fund for troubled borrowers by Feb. 18, which most likely means that the payment will weigh on lenders' first quarter results, daily Rzeczpospolita reported.

POWER SHORTAGES

Poland could face problems with power supplies in the coming days if the freezing weather conditions continue while river water levels are low, Polish power grid operator PSE said on Tuesday.

TAX COLLECTION

The finance ministry will in January present a strategy for increasing tax collection, Deputy Finance Minister Leszek Skiba was quoted by Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

VAT TAX CUT

The finance ministry will take a decision in the third quarter of 2016 whether to implement an earlier planned reduction in the value added tax starting from 2017, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

WARSAW BOURSE

Web portal 300polityka.pl reported without naming its sources that former head of the Polish financial supervision authority Stanislaw Kluza is to become the next chief executive of the Warsaw bourse.

A extraordinary meeting of the bourse shareholders is planned for Tuesday.

NETIA

Telecommunications firm Netia is holding talks with France's Orange Polish unit on potential co-operation, Netia's new chief executive Tomasz Szopa told Rzeczpospolita daily.

LABOUR LAW

The labour ministry wants to grant labour inspectors a right to change temporary employment contracts into full-time employment contracts, when warranted by conditions of the job, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

