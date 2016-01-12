Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

CENTRAL BANK

Polish parliament is to state its opinions on the new central bank rate-setters. Hearings start at 1100 GMT.

WARSAW BOURSE

The state-controlled bourse's extraordinary shareholder meeting is to choose GPW's new chief executive on Tuesday.

EXPORT

Poland plans to launch an Export Support Agency in the coming weeks to help promote Polish companies abroad, Puls Biznesu daily said.

CCC

The Polish shoe retailer considers issuing bonds worth up to 200 million zlotys ($50.06 million) to finance its operations in 2016, the company's CEO told Parkiet daily in an interview.

T-MOBILE POLSKA

Deutsche Telekom's Polish arm expects 2016 to be a year of stabilisation on the Polish mobile telecoms market, but without any growth, the unit's chief executive Adam Sawicki told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna in an interview.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.9949 zlotys)