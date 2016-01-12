Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
CENTRAL BANK
Polish parliament is to state its opinions on the new
central bank rate-setters. Hearings start at 1100 GMT.
WARSAW BOURSE
The state-controlled bourse's extraordinary shareholder
meeting is to choose GPW's new chief executive on Tuesday.
EXPORT
Poland plans to launch an Export Support Agency in the
coming weeks to help promote Polish companies abroad, Puls
Biznesu daily said.
CCC
The Polish shoe retailer considers issuing bonds worth up to
200 million zlotys ($50.06 million) to finance its operations in
2016, the company's CEO told Parkiet daily in an interview.
T-MOBILE POLSKA
Deutsche Telekom's Polish arm expects 2016 to be
a year of stabilisation on the Polish mobile telecoms market,
but without any growth, the unit's chief executive Adam Sawicki
told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna in an interview.
($1 = 3.9949 zlotys)