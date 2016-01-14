MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 21
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
RATES
Monetary Policy Council will decide on interest rates. Analysts expect that the main rate will remain at 1.5 percent, its lowest level in a history.
FCL
International Monetary Fund said on Wednesday night that it has cut the Flexible Credit Line (FCL) available for Poland to $17.9 billion from $21.4 billion, as requested by the East European country.
CHILD BENEFIT
Senior official in the prime minister's office Henryk Kowalczyk told Rzeczpospolita daily that first parents will start to receive 500 zlotys ($124.94) child monthly benefit as of May 1.
SWISS FRANCS
Prime Minister Beata Szydlo told tabloid Fakt, that she sees a need to help Swiss franc-denominated credit holders, but this hep can not lead to financial market's swings.
KGHM
KGHM said its Canadian unit Ajax's reserves are estimated to have 1.2 million tonnes of copper.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 4.0020 zlotys)
DUBAI, May 21 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.