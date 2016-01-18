(Adds T-bills tender)
S&P RATING DOWNGRADE
Standard and Poor's (S&P) unexpectedly cut Poland's credit
rating a notch on Friday, saying the new government has weakened
the independence of key institutions and the rating could fall
further.
Poland shrugged off the impact of a downgrade by S&P on
Saturday, saying the rating agency's decision was a mistake, but
its ministers admitted they expected short-term turbulence for
the zloty when markets open on Monday.
ZLOTY
Finance minister Pawel Szalamacha told private broadcaster
TVN24 the zloty could weaken further on Monday morning after it
fell to a 4-year low versus the euro on Friday, but should
stabilise by noon.
CURRENCY INTERVENTION
There is no reason to seriously consider intervention today,
Deputy Finance Minister Leszek Skiba told Puls Biznesu daily,
when asked if the central bank should intervene of the currency
market and the state bank BGK on the debt market.
T-BILLS TENDER
Poland's finance ministry will offer 1.0-2.0 billion zlotys
($243-$487 million) in 32-week treasury bills at a tender on
Monday. The results of the tender are expected to be published
at 1030 GMT.
POLISH UPSTREAM
Rzeczpospolita daily reported without naming its sources
that the Polish government may forego merging refiners PKN
and Lotos and could spin off and merge
upstream activities from the companies.
ENERGY FIRMS, LOT AIRLINE
It is worth considering whether to forego dividends from
energy firms for some time to give the companies a possibility
to, for example, invest in coal mining, Treasury Minister Dawid
Jackiewicz told W Sieci weekly.
He also said that LOT airlines should remain Poland's
national carrier.
BANK TAX
President Andrzej Duda signed into law the bank asset tax
bill on Friday, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
DATA
Polish central bank releases December net inflation data at
1300 GMT. The central bank will also publish its quarterly
report on economic sentiment at 0900 GMT.
KGHM
Polish copper producer KGHM holds shareholders meeting at
1100 GMT.
EM&F
Poland's Empik Media & Fashion (EM&F) has agreed to sell
Smyk, a children's apparel and toy store chain, to a company
owned by London-based private equity group Bridgepoint for 1.06
billion zlotys ($258.25 million) including debt, EM&F said.
($1 = 4.1095 zlotys)