(Adds T-bills tender) Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

S&P RATING DOWNGRADE

Standard and Poor's (S&P) unexpectedly cut Poland's credit rating a notch on Friday, saying the new government has weakened the independence of key institutions and the rating could fall further.

Poland shrugged off the impact of a downgrade by S&P on Saturday, saying the rating agency's decision was a mistake, but its ministers admitted they expected short-term turbulence for the zloty when markets open on Monday.

ZLOTY

Finance minister Pawel Szalamacha told private broadcaster TVN24 the zloty could weaken further on Monday morning after it fell to a 4-year low versus the euro on Friday, but should stabilise by noon.

CURRENCY INTERVENTION

There is no reason to seriously consider intervention today, Deputy Finance Minister Leszek Skiba told Puls Biznesu daily, when asked if the central bank should intervene of the currency market and the state bank BGK on the debt market.

T-BILLS TENDER

Poland's finance ministry will offer 1.0-2.0 billion zlotys ($243-$487 million) in 32-week treasury bills at a tender on Monday. The results of the tender are expected to be published at 1030 GMT.

POLISH UPSTREAM

Rzeczpospolita daily reported without naming its sources that the Polish government may forego merging refiners PKN and Lotos and could spin off and merge upstream activities from the companies.

ENERGY FIRMS, LOT AIRLINE

It is worth considering whether to forego dividends from energy firms for some time to give the companies a possibility to, for example, invest in coal mining, Treasury Minister Dawid Jackiewicz told W Sieci weekly.

He also said that LOT airlines should remain Poland's national carrier.

BANK TAX

President Andrzej Duda signed into law the bank asset tax bill on Friday, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

DATA

Polish central bank releases December net inflation data at 1300 GMT. The central bank will also publish its quarterly report on economic sentiment at 0900 GMT.

KGHM

Polish copper producer KGHM holds shareholders meeting at 1100 GMT.

EM&F

Poland's Empik Media & Fashion (EM&F) has agreed to sell Smyk, a children's apparel and toy store chain, to a company owned by London-based private equity group Bridgepoint for 1.06 billion zlotys ($258.25 million) including debt, EM&F said.

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 4.1095 zlotys)