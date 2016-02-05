Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
CAMERON
British Prime Minister David Cameron will meet on Friday his
Polish counterpart Beata Szydlo in Warsaw to discuss Poland's
role in the debate on Britain's future in the European Union,
Polish government spokesman told private internet radio Wnet.
RETAIL TAX
Polish retailers will protest in Warsaw next week against
the retail tax Law and Justice's (PiS) government is planning to
impose on the sector, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.
CHILD BENEFIT
Central bank governor Marek Belka told TVP Info that the
child benefit program 500 plus will support the economy growth,
PAP news agency reported.
MCI
Czech private equity fund Rockaway Capital will pay 325
million zlotys ($68.35 million) for Invia.pl, the company which
owns travelplanet.pl portal, Puls Biznesu daily reported. 80
percent of Invia belongs to Polish MCI fund.
FX RESERVES
The central bank will publish January foreign exchange
reserves data at 1300 GMT.
ORANGE
The Polish unit of the French telecoms group Orange said on
Thursday that Jean-François Fallacher will replace Bruno Duthoit
as the chief executive of Poland's Orange as of May 1.
