ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

CAMERON

British Prime Minister David Cameron will meet on Friday his Polish counterpart Beata Szydlo in Warsaw to discuss Poland's role in the debate on Britain's future in the European Union, Polish government spokesman told private internet radio Wnet.

RETAIL TAX

Polish retailers will protest in Warsaw next week against the retail tax Law and Justice's (PiS) government is planning to impose on the sector, Rzeczpospolita daily reported.

CHILD BENEFIT

Central bank governor Marek Belka told TVP Info that the child benefit program 500 plus will support the economy growth, PAP news agency reported.

MCI

Czech private equity fund Rockaway Capital will pay 325 million zlotys ($68.35 million) for Invia.pl, the company which owns travelplanet.pl portal, Puls Biznesu daily reported. 80 percent of Invia belongs to Polish MCI fund.

FX RESERVES

The central bank will publish January foreign exchange reserves data at 1300 GMT.

ORANGE

The Polish unit of the French telecoms group Orange said on Thursday that Jean-François Fallacher will replace Bruno Duthoit as the chief executive of Poland's Orange as of May 1.

