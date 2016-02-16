Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

ORANGE POLSKA

The Polish unit of French Orange expects its earnings to fall again this year, after swinging into the red in the fourth quarter of last year, it said on Monday.

TAURON

Poland's No.2 energy producer expects to take a 4.931-billion zloty ($1.3 billion) hit from asset impairments on its 2015 net profit, the group said on Monday.

DATA

Polish statistics office will publish official data on Polish wages and employment in January at 1300 GMT.

GOVERNMENT

Polish government will debate economy minister Mateusz Morawiecki's strategic investment plan worth an overall 1 trillion zlotys ($254 billion), aimed at boosting the Polish economy.

PGE

Poland's largest utility is to publish its 2015 earnings after the session closes. The state-run group already said its 2015 results had been burdened by a record first-half write-down.

