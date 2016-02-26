Nikkei flat as Manchester blast sours mood; airlines, exporters down
* Airline sector worst performer after Manchester blast sours mood
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
GOVERNMENT
The Polish government will hold press conferences on Friday to comment on the cabinet's first 100 days.
BUDGET
Budget revenues in January came in 2 billion zlotys higher than the planned 30.9 billion, finance minister Pawel Szalamacha said in the Parliament on Thursday evening.
MBANK
Polish lender mBank, a unit of Germany's Commerzbank, said on Thursday it plans to withhold dividend payouts from the profits it made last year and previously.
DEFENCE
Poland has relaunched talks with Lockheed Martin's MEADS on a medium-range air- and missile-defence system, the deputy defence minister was quoted as saying in comments published on Thursday.
SAN FRANCISCO, May 22 Cyber security firm Symantec Corp said on Monday it was "highly likely" a hacking group affiliated with North Korea was behind the WannaCry cyber attack this month that infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide and disrupted hospitals, banks and schools across the globe.