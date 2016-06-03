Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PKN
Poland's No.1 refiner said on Thursday it will issue 750
million euros ($836.70 million) in bonds due June 7, 2023.
PKO
Poland's No.1 lender it would recommend a dividend payout of
1 zloty ($0.2543) per share, totalling 1.25 billion zlotys, it
said in a statement on Thursday.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Poland's leading media group Cyfrowy Polsat confirmed on
Thursday in a statement that it planned no dividend payout for
2015.
POLISH STATE FUND PFR
Polish state fund PFR sees German peer KfW as a role model
for how to coordinate state financial support and plans bond
issues in 2017 to finance its needs, its chief executive said at
the Reuters Eastern Europe Investment Summit.
SWISS FRANCS
A council of presidential experts may propose partial
redenomination of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages, with banks'
losses offset by share issues directed to central bank, Gazeta
Wyborcza daily said on Friday without naming its source.
The daily stressed that it is not clear if the idea it is
quoting is a final one. The council is expected to present its
proposal this month, and only after that President Andrzej Duda
will decide whether to accept it as his own.
TAX FREE ALLOWANCE
Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said in an interview with
Rzeczpospolita daily that her government may propose a modified
tax that would combine personal income tax with pension and
health care fees instead of a tax free allowance increase.
NATO PRESENCE
Due to factors such as geographical location and
infrastructure, the U.S. brigade dedicated to secure Eastern
NATO members safety will spend most of its time in Poland, US
ambassador to Poland Paul W. Jones told Rzeczpospolita daily.
ING SLASKI
ING Bank Slaski will sell bonds issued by ailing mining
group JSW to state-run bond holders, JSW spokeswoman was quoted
as saying by Rzeczpospolita daily. The daily also said that the
discount at which the bank is to sell bonds may exceed 30
percent.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
