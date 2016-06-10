CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PGNIG
Poland's energy market regulator extended current tariffs for gas distribution and LNG regasification until the end of 2016, gas company PGNiG said on Thursday, adding that as a result its distribution and regasification rates remain unchanged.
UPC, MULTIMEDIA
Liberty Global, the owner of the cable television operator UPC is in advance talks on taking over its smaller Polish rival Multimedia, Puls Biznesu said quoting unnamed sources.
PENSION FUNDS
Private pension funds are open to support the economic growth plan designed by the deputy prime minister Morawiecki through gaining the option of investing in venture capital and in companies listed on Warsaw bourse's alternative market NewConnect, Puls Biznesu said.
KONSALNET
Konsalnet, the largest security company in Poland, is looking for an investor, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed sources.
ELECTRICITY
The antimonopoly office agreed on Poland's five electricity distributors to create a central system of information exchange that would make it easier for consumers to switch electricity suppliers.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.