BRIEF-Africa Oil provides update on Maersk Farmout Transaction
* Companies have agreed to payment terms related to $75 million advance development carry
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
Poland's central bank will publish its M3 money supply and net CPI data, while the statistics office is to show its trade estimates. All data planned for 1200 GMT.
Deflation in Poland may last until the end of the third quarter, Finance Ministry said after statistics office released data showing that in May consumer prices fell less than earlier estimated.
PEKAO
The chief executive of Bank Pekao, Poland's No.2 lender, told reporters on Monday he ruled out the possibility of Italy's UniCredit selling the Polish unit.
Bank Millennium
A balanced capital strategy would need dividend payouts at Bank Millennium, a Polish unit of Portugal's BCP, to be capped at 50 percent of profit, Millennium's chief executive Joao Bras Jorge told daily Rzeczpospolita
OT LOGISTICS
Polish freight company OT Logistics plans to debut in London to allow easier access for foreign investors, the company's deputy chief Piotr Ambrozowicz told daily Parkiet.
UBER
Poland will not block the U.S. ride-hailing company Uber from operating in Poland, daily Rzeczpospolita quoted the country's deputy infrastructure minister Kazimierz Smolinski as saying.
BOGDANKA
Bogdanka will not take part in rescuing state-run troubled coal mine KHW, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted Bogdanka's CEO as saying.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
May 22 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 15 points at 7,486 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.52 percent ahead of the cash market open.