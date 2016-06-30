Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
Polish statistics office will release June flash CPI data at
1200 GMT. At the same time the central bank will publish CPI
expectations.
DEBT SUPPLY
Poland's finance ministry will present debt supply details
for the third quarter at 1300 GMT on Thursday.
PZU, PKO
Shareholders at Poland's biggest insurance firm PZU and the
No.1 Polish bank PKO BP - both state-run - will decide on 2015
dividend at shareholders meetings on Thursday.
JSW
Poland's coking coal miner JSW agreed to sell its coking
plant WZK Victoria to state-run TF Silesia fund and Poland's
Industrial Development Agency ARP for 350 million zlotys ($88
million), JSW said late on Wednesday.
KOPEX
Polish mining equipment maker Kopex wants to close its
foreign subsidiaries, sell some of its projects and conduct
lay-offs to counter the fallout of lower commodity prices, which
led miners to scale down production, daily Puls Biznesu
reported.
GE
Polish investment fund Altus TFI is in exclusive talks to
buy BPH TFI, the last local asset of the U.S. General Electric,
which earlier this year agreed to sell its lender BPH,
dailies Puls Biznesu and Parkiet reported.
BANKS
If Polish banks make good on their financial plans, the
sector's joint net profit should fall by around 10 percent this
year, Wojciech Kwasniak, deputy head of the Polish financial
regulator KNF, told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
EU
81 percent of Poles want Poland to remain in the European
Union (EU), with only 13 percent opting out, a poll by TNS for
daily Gazeta Wyborcza showed.
