Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Polish central bank will publish net inflation data for June at 1200 GMT.

STATE FUND

Pawel Borys, head of Poland's state-run PFR fund, told Puls Biznesu daily that the fund could be a minority shareholder in direct investments and may help Polish banks finance potential take-overs of other lenders.

PGNiG

Polish state-run gas firm PGNiG plans to cut costs by 223 million zlotys this year thanks to headcount reduction and the sale of some of its real estate assets, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting PGNiG's press office.

PGE

Poland's biggest power group PGE sticks to its plan to build the country's first nuclear power plant, but no sooner than in 2030, the company's CEO Krzysztof Baranowski told Rzeczpospolita daily.

PKP ENERGETYKA

Polish Office of Rail Transport may withdraw a key safety certificate granted to PKP Energetyka, which may block the company's operations, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said quoting government officials.

This could be a part of the government's attempts to cancel the 2015 privatisation of the state railway's former energy unit, when it was sold by the previous government to private equity fund CVC, the daily also said.

BANKS

Polish banks' financial result at May-end stood at 5.29 billion zlotys ($1.32 billion) and was 17 percent lower than in the same period last year, the financial market watchdog KNF said.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX ($1 = 3.9942 zlotys)