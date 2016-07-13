Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PEKAO
UniCredit said late on Tuesday it had raised 749 million
euros by placing a 10 percent stake in Polish subsidiary Bank
Pekao at a 6 percent discount to the previous session's closing
price.
BANKING
Commenting on Unicredit's move, Poland's Deputy Prime
Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told state agency PAP that Poland
seeks to increase the share of Polish capital in the country's
banking sector, adding state-owned lender PKO BP could not take
over Pekao for competition reasons.
Separately, chief executive of Poland's largest insurer PZU
told daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna that the company would
consider taking over Pekao and Raiffeisen's Polish unit.
AMREST
Mexican fund Finaccess Capital wants to double its stake in
Poland's Amrest, which operates fast food restaurants
in eastern Europe, to 66 percent, a brokerage arranging the
transaction said on Tuesday.
FCapital will offers to pay 215 zlotys ($53.93) per share,
or slightly below Amrest's closing price on Tuesday of 227.3
zlotys.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX