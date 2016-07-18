Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
Poland's financial markets on Monday.
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
FITCH
Fitch affirmed Poland's A- rating with a stable outlook on
Friday, saying reduced policy predictability under the Law and
Justice (PiS) party government was offset by the country's
robust economic fundamentals and improving external finances.
Finance minister Pawel Szalamacha is expected to hold a news
conference on the rating decision at 0900 GMT.
DATA
Poland's statistics office will release employment and
corporate sector wages for June at 1200 GMT.
RETIREMENT AGE
Economy minister Mateusz Morawiecki, finance minister Pawel
Szalamacha, and science minister Jaroslaw Gowin oppose an
election pledge of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to
lower the retirement age, deeming the idea too costly, daily
Gazeta Wyborcza reported without naming its sources.
ORANGE AND NETIA
Poland's two largest fixed line operators are close to
signing a cooperation agreement under which they will jointly
invest around 2.6 billion zlotys ($651.1 million) on their
fibreoptics rollout, daily Parkiet reported.
AIRBUS HELICOPTERS
Poland is still negotiating details of an offset for a
pending 13.4 billion zloty ($3.36 billion) contract with Airbus
Helicopters to buy 50 helicopters, daily Rzeczpospolita
reported.
ENERGY
Poland plans to be able to import around 10 billion cubic
metres of gas annually from northern Europe in a few years, the
government's energy official Piotr Naimski told daily
Rzeczpospolita.
PZU
The Polish banking sector will consolidate around five-six
players and the country's largest insurer PZU wants to be one of
them, PZU chief executive Michal Krupinski told weekly Do
Rzeczy.
TAXATION
Poland plans to implement a new unified tax in 2018 with an
outline of the new legislation to be ready in September, Polish
minister Henryk Kowalczyk told daily Rzeczpospolita.
