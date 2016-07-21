Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PKN ORLEN
Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen PKN.WA reported on
Thursday an 18-percent rise in its second quarter net profit,
mainly thanks to insurer payments for damages caused by fire at
PKN's Czech unit Unipetrol.
ENEA
Odds are rising that Poland's No.3 utility Enea will have a
higher share in the restructuring progamme of fellow state-run
coal miner KHW, daily Parkiet reported.
IPO
Enterprise Investors fund wants to offload its 49-percent
stake in Polish retail chain Dino by floating the group on the
Warsaw bourse, daily Puls Biznesu reported.
DIVIDENDS
Poland's 2016 dividend revenues could come around 2 billion
zlotys lower than the planned 4.5 billion zloty budgetary
target, mainly due to a decline in payouts from energy
companies, daily Dziennik Gazeta Prawna said.
WIND FARMS
Poland may amend a newly-introduced law banning construction
of wind farms close to dwellings and hiking project costs, so
that it is less restrictive, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting
sources in the Energy Ministry.
VOLKSWAGEN
Some Polish owners of Volkswagen vehicles plan to launch a
class suit against the car producer in July, following the
carmaker's emissions scandal, daily Gazeta Wyborcza said.
