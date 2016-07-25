Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Poland's statistic's office to release June unemployment data at 0800 GMT.

PENSION AGE

Poland's government recognises a problem with funding a plan to lower the pension age and hence one may imagine a solution that a lower pension age will be tied to the number of years worked, Prime Minister Beata Szydlo told the wSieci weekly.

RETAILER TAX

Poland's parliament, led by the conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, has passed a bill imposing a progressive levy on retailers aimed at bolstering the state budget.

ZCh POLICE

Polish chemicals company ZCh Police said late on Friday that impairment of 10.5 million euros related to its Senegal business hit the group's financial results in the first half of this year.

MOBIUS ON ZLOTY

Emerging market veteran investor Mark Mobius told Parkiet daily that the zloty is currently overvalued and one should expect it to weaken, especially if the central bank keeps rates at a low level. Mobius also said zloty's depreciation potential against the dollar was about 15 percent.

ORANGE

Polish Orange unit to release second quarter results after market close. The company is expected to report an 83-percent decline in net profit.

SOUTH KOREAN INVESTMENT

Two South Korean firms, Sekonix and Shelf31, will build production plants in southern Poland worth 62 and 25 million zlotys, respectively.

(Reporting by Marcin Goettig)