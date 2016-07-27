Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BZ WBK

Spanish Banco Santander's Polish unit reported a 34-percent year-on-year rise in its second quarter net profit to 723.5 million zlotys ($182.4 million) thanks to the sale of Visa Europe shares.

EUROPEAN COMMISSION

The EU's executive body will give Poland three months to ensure its recommendations regarding the country's constitutional tribunal are met, dailies Gazeta Wyborcza and Rzeczpospolita quoted their sources as saying.

PGNiG

Poland's largest gas distributor expects to have booked a net loss of 120 million zlotys ($30.2 million) in the second quarter due to a 680-million zloty write-down on its exploration assets, the group said on Tuesday.

TAURON

Poland's second largest utility will book around 700 million zlotys ($176.4 million) in write-downs in its first-half results, mainly on its wind farm business, with the net profit impact seen at 600 million, the group said on Tuesday.

ORANGE POLSKA

Poland's largest telecoms operator and a Polish Orange unit signed an agreement with Telefonia Dialog - a subsidiary of Orange Polska's local rival Netia - to access Dialog's fibre network.

BANK PEKAO

Italy's UniCredit is considering a stock sale worth $5.5 billion and selling its entire stake in Polish Bank Pekao, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

BUDIMEX, STRABAG, ASTALDI

Polish General Director for National Roads and Motorways signed contracts worth 42 billion zlotys ($10.6 billion) co-financed by the European Union's budget for 2014-2020. Budimex, Strabag and Astaldi won almost half of them, according to Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.

WORLD YOUTH DAY

Pope Francis arrives in Cracow, Poland for the World Youth Day events.

