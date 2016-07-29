Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
DATA
Poland's central bank will publish its inflation
expectations, while the statistics office is to give its flash
estimate for July inflation, both at 1200 GMT.
WARSAW BOURSE
Eastern and central Europe's largest equity market reported
a 6-percent fall in its first-half revenue to 155.5 million
zlotys ($39.5 million) as trade income was down by 12.8 million
zlotys.
COAST-2-COAST FUND
Coast-2-Coast fund registered in Malta will invest 2 billion
zlotys in Poland in the coming years, Puls Biznesu daily said.
The fund will spend 180 million zlotys to takeover Krosno
glassworks.
M&A
Rzeczpospolita daily estimates that the value of the merger
and acquisition transactions in Poland this year may exceed 50
billion zlotys ($12.7 billion), thanks to sound economic
fundamentals and weaker zloty, which makes Polish companies
cheaper for foreigners.
BUDGET
Polish finance minister Pawel Szalamacha told Puls Biznesu
daily that his government plans to include central bank's profit
in the 2017 budget draft. Szalamacha also said that he sees no
need to change bank tax and copper taxes rules for now.
FX INTERVENTIONS
Deputy Finance Minister Piotr Nowak told Gazeta Polska
Codziennie daily that the Brexit will affect Polish economy only
temporarily.
BIEDRONKA
Poland's biggest retail chain Biedronka, which belongs to
Portuguese Jeronimo Martins, improved its revenues in the first
half of the year by 9.8 percent in zlotys and by 4 percent in
euros, Rzeczpospolita said.
It is not clear if the rise was calculated on year-on-year
basis or in comparison to the second half of 2015.
