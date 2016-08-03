Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
PEKAO
Bank Pekao SA, Poland's No.2 lender, posted a 12
percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday to 690.5
million zlotys ($178.97 million), while analysts polled by
Reuters had expected a profit of 620 million zlotys.
ING
ING Bank Slaski, Poland's No.5 lender, posted an 18 percent
rise in its second quarter net profit to 407 million zlotys,
thanks to net interest income gains, Slaski report showed on
Wednesday.
ALLEGRO
South-African fund Naspers wants to sell Polish auction
website Allegro for 3 billion euros ($3.36 billion). eBay,
Advent, Apax, Mid Europa, Permira, and CVC will conduct due
diligence, Puls Biznesu daily said.
LOT
Air China is interested in buying 49-percent stake in
Poland's national air carrier LOT, Rzeczpospolita daily said.
Analysts value the transaction at $100 million, according to the
daily.
NUCLEAR POWER PLANT
Poland plans to revitalise a plan to build its first nuclear
power plant with capacity of around 1 gigawatts in the next 10
years, its energy ministry said on Tuesday.
