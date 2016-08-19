Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
DEBT
Poland's debt rose in the first five months of 2016 by 56
billion zlotys ($14.79 billion), in the fastest pace since at
least 15 years, according to Rzeczpospolita daily calculations.
The country's debt has risen to 891 billion zlotys, the highest
level since the communist system collapsed.
EUROCASH
Poland's leading trade group Eurocash reported on Friday an
8-percent year-on-year growth in its second-quarter net profit
to 52.5 million zlotys, below analysts' expectations of 59
million zlotys.
GDP GROWTH
Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told
Polska The Times daily that he still sees a chance of
3.4-3.5-percent economic growth in 2016, despite recent weak
macroeconomic data.
PEKAO
Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki told
Polska The Times that if the price of shares in Poland's No.2
lender Pekao SA is "good" he sees a need to buy it back from
Italian's UniCredit by state-owned entities.
