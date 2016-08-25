Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

BUDGET DRAFT

The government will decide whether to approve the draft budget for 2017 on Thursday. Puls Biznesu newspaper reported that the draft assumes bank tax revenue next year at 3.9 billion zlotys ($1.02 billion) and central bank profit at about 0.6 billion zlotys. Mining tax revenue for 2017 was set at 1 billion zlotys.

KGHM

Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) has asked prosecutors to investigate copper miner KGHM over the purchase of a Canadian firm with metal deposits in Chile, the secret services minister said on Wednesday.

PGNiG

Shareholders at Poland's gas company PGNiG to decide on details of the planned share buy-back at 1000 GMT.

CENTRAL BANK MINUTES

The central bank will publish minutes from the July meeting of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council at 1200 GMT.

EURO ADOPTION

Poland's EU minister Konrad Szymanski told Rzeczpospolita daily that he doubts that Poland will belong to the euro zone even in a long time horizon.

Szymanski also said that national states in the EU must again start feeling they can impact Europe's integration process, which could most easily be achieved by giving a sufficiently large number of member state's parliaments the ability to block EU directives.

AIRPORT

The Polish government is leaning towards a decision to upgrade the existing airport in Modlin near Warsaw instead of building a large new airport several dozen kilometres from the Polish capital, Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported without naming its sources.

KHW COAL MINER

The state-owned fund TF Silesia will become the third investor in the troubled state-controlled coal miner KHW after utility Enea and Weglokoks, Puls Biznesu reported citing the energy minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski.

CYFROWY POLSAT

Polish media group's Cyfrowy Polsat net profit fell 22 percent year-on-year to 238 million zlotys in the second quarter, the company said in a statement.

ASSECO POLAND

The net profit of central and eastern Europe's largest software maker, Asseco Poland, rose by 29 percent year-on-year to 77 million zlotys in the second quarter, the company said late on Wednesday.

CCC

Eastern Europe's largest shoe retailer, Poland's CCC, reported on Thursday a 30-percent rise in its second quarter net profit to 132 million zlotys ($34.52 million) on sales 42 percent up at 865 million zlotys.

****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

