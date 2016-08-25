Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
BUDGET DRAFT
The government will decide whether to approve the draft
budget for 2017 on Thursday. Puls Biznesu newspaper reported
that the draft assumes bank tax revenue next year at 3.9 billion
zlotys ($1.02 billion) and central bank profit at about 0.6
billion zlotys. Mining tax revenue for 2017 was set at 1 billion
zlotys.
KGHM
Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) has asked
prosecutors to investigate copper miner KGHM over the
purchase of a Canadian firm with metal deposits in Chile, the
secret services minister said on Wednesday.
PGNiG
Shareholders at Poland's gas company PGNiG to decide on
details of the planned share buy-back at 1000 GMT.
CENTRAL BANK MINUTES
The central bank will publish minutes from the July meeting
of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council at 1200 GMT.
EURO ADOPTION
Poland's EU minister Konrad Szymanski told Rzeczpospolita
daily that he doubts that Poland will belong to the euro zone
even in a long time horizon.
Szymanski also said that national states in the EU must
again start feeling they can impact Europe's integration
process, which could most easily be achieved by giving a
sufficiently large number of member state's parliaments the
ability to block EU directives.
AIRPORT
The Polish government is leaning towards a decision to
upgrade the existing airport in Modlin near Warsaw instead of
building a large new airport several dozen kilometres from the
Polish capital, Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported without naming
its sources.
KHW COAL MINER
The state-owned fund TF Silesia will become the third
investor in the troubled state-controlled coal miner KHW after
utility Enea and Weglokoks, Puls Biznesu reported citing the
energy minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski.
CYFROWY POLSAT
Polish media group's Cyfrowy Polsat net profit fell 22
percent year-on-year to 238 million zlotys in the second
quarter, the company said in a statement.
ASSECO POLAND
The net profit of central and eastern Europe's largest
software maker, Asseco Poland, rose by 29 percent
year-on-year to 77 million zlotys in the second quarter, the
company said late on Wednesday.
CCC
Eastern Europe's largest shoe retailer, Poland's CCC,
reported on Thursday a 30-percent rise in its second quarter net
profit to 132 million zlotys ($34.52 million) on sales 42
percent up at 865 million zlotys.
