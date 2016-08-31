(Removes entry about CPI expectations)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
CPI
Poland's statistics office to publish flash CPI data for
August at 1200 GMT.
POLISH POST
The state-owned postal group Poczta Polska is considering
buying the press distribution firm Ruch, which has been put up
for sale by the Eton Park Capital Management fund,
Rzeczpospolita newspaper reported.
TAURON
Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported without naming its sources
that utility Tauron is considering buying the Krupinski mine,
which troubled coal miner JSW is about to transfer to the state
restructuring fund SRK.
EMPERIA
Poland's trade company Emperia is interested in acquisitions
which would increase its revenues by 1 billion zlotys a year
($255.79 million) and may issue new shares to finance such a
takeover, Parkiet daily said.
JERONIMO MARTINS
German discount network Lidl and Portuguese Biedronka, which
belongs to Jeronimo Martins, started this month a price war
offering their clients cash vouchers worth 25 and 30 zlotys for
purchases of 199 and 100 zlotys respectively, Gazeta Wyborcza
daily said.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX