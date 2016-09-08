Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
RATES
Deflationary pressure in Poland will ease in the coming
months and economic growth will pick up next year, the central
bank said on Wednesday, reducing the chances of it cutting
interest rates from current record lows.
RAIFFEISEN
State-run Polish lenders PKO BP and Alior Bank
have filed bids to buy the local unit of Austria's
Raiffeisen, a source familiar with the sale said, as
part of the government's plan to increase control over the
banking sector.
KGHM
Poland could increase its stake in state-run copper producer
KGHM, PAP news agency quoted treasury minister Dawid
Jackiewicz as saying.
ENERGY COMPANIES
The energy ministry plans to increase the nominal value of
state-run energy companies, obliging the businesses to pay more
tax, the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily reported.
The move is aimed at securing a potential 10 billion zlotys
($2.6 billion) of additional revenue for the treasury without
raising dividends that would be distributed to all shareholders
rather than the state alone, the paper said.
LOCKHEED MARTIN
The Ministry of Defence is still in talks over a deal to buy
an air defence system from with Lockheed Martin's MEADS
despite having approached rival U.S. group Raytheon
about its Patriot system, Dziennik quoted the deputy defence
minister as saying. The contract is worth up to 40 billion
zlotys.
EUROCASH
Mid Europa Partners does not want trading group Eurocash
to take part in the sale of the fund's convenience
shops chain Zabka because it fears that it could take years to
gain antimonopoly approvals, the Puls Biznesu daily reported.
The retail chain could attract private equity funds and
strategic investors, the newspaper said, quoting unnamed
sources. Mid Europa could also opt to sell Zabka on the Warsaw
bourse, the paper said.
RATES
Poland's central bank governor Adam Glapinski told monthly
magazine Bank that he sees no need to cut interest rates.
($1 = 3.8400 zlotys)
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by David Goodman)