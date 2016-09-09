Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
RATING
Rating agency Moody's is expected to review Poland's ratings
on Sept. 9.
RAIFFEISEN, PKO, ALIOR
Poland's biggest bank PKO BP and its smaller rival Alior
have teamed up in their bid to buy Raiffeisen's local unit, Puls
Biznesu daily said quoting unnamed sources.
PKO wants to buy Raiffeisen's leasing business while Alior
bids for the bank. The Polish lenders are most likely the only
bidders, the paper said.
DIPLOMACY
Delegates from the Venice Commission, the advisory panel of
the Council of Europe rights body, will visit Poland on Monday
to assess the new regulations regarding the constitutional
court, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said on Friday.
LOT
Poland's state airline LOT wants to more than double the
number of its passengers to about 10 million per year by 2020,
gaining 25 percent of the market, the company said in its
strategy released on Thursday.
BANK POCZTOWY
Poland's No. 20 lender by assets, Bank Pocztowy, does not
rule out initial public offering (IPO), Parkiet daily quoted the
company's chief executive officer as saying.
ASSECO Poland, COMARCH
Poland's social insurance institution ZUS has delayed a
700-million zlotys IT tender by a few months, Rzeczpospolita
daily said, quoting ZUS spokesman. Warsaw-listed IT firms Asseco
Poland and Comarch as well as Atos and Capgemini are competing
to become ZUS supplier.
