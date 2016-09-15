Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
DEBT
Switch tenders are the best way for Poland to pre-finance
its borrowing needs, Puls Biznesu daily quoted deputy finance
minister as saying. The minister said that he is planning a road
show in South America at the end of October.
SABMiller
Polish billionaire, Sebastian Kulczyk, could become a
partner to private equity funds in a potential teamed bid for
SABMiller's central and eastern European beer brands,
Puls Biznesu daily said on Thursday quoting unnamed sources.
PM NEWS CONFERENCE ON TREASURY MINISTRY
Prime Minister Beata Szydlo will hold a news conference on
Thursday about the future of the treasury ministry, which is
currently responsible for the oversight over some of the largest
state-controlled firms, she told broadcaster TVN24.
Government officials have said earlier the ministry would be
wound down and its responsibilities shared among other
ministries and agencies.
POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL
Polish state-run power groups, including PGE,
Tauron and Enea could be involved in rescuing
the troubled construction company Polimex, which is building the
biggest power plants for some of the utilities, Dziennik Gazeta
Prawna said quoting unnamed sources.
