Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

DATA

Polish statistics office will reveal employment and corporate sector wages data for August at 1200 GMT.

UNICREDIT, PEKAO, PZU

Poland's state-run insurer PZU is convinced that it will buy a stake in Pekao from UniCredit by the end of October, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said citing Financial Times.

The only issue to discuss for PZU and UniCredit is the price, the paper said.

EDF

Polish state-run utilities, including PGE, Energa , PGNiG <PGN.WA and Enea are working on a joint bid to buy France's EDF Polish assets, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting unnamed sources.

IPO

Video and mobile games producer PlayWay plans to debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting the company's chief executive producer.

UBER

Ride-hailing firm Uber will hire 150 people in its business service centre in Krakow, south of Poland, Puls Biznesu daily said. Uber has invested 40 million zlotys in Krakow the daily also said.

THALES

Poland may become European center for production of Thales' armoured vehicle Hawkei, Thales Deputy Chief Executive Officer Michel Mathieu told Rzeczpospolita daily. Thales is one of arms industry giants aiming to supply hardware for Polish army.

