BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DATA
Polish statistics office will reveal employment and corporate sector wages data for August at 1200 GMT.
UNICREDIT, PEKAO, PZU
Poland's state-run insurer PZU is convinced that it will buy a stake in Pekao from UniCredit by the end of October, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said citing Financial Times.
The only issue to discuss for PZU and UniCredit is the price, the paper said.
EDF
Polish state-run utilities, including PGE, Energa , PGNiG <PGN.WA and Enea are working on a joint bid to buy France's EDF Polish assets, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting unnamed sources.
IPO
Video and mobile games producer PlayWay plans to debut on the Warsaw Stock Exchange, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting the company's chief executive producer.
UBER
Ride-hailing firm Uber will hire 150 people in its business service centre in Krakow, south of Poland, Puls Biznesu daily said. Uber has invested 40 million zlotys in Krakow the daily also said.
THALES
Poland may become European center for production of Thales' armoured vehicle Hawkei, Thales Deputy Chief Executive Officer Michel Mathieu told Rzeczpospolita daily. Thales is one of arms industry giants aiming to supply hardware for Polish army.
****Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
