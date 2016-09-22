Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
MINUTES
Polish central bank will release minutes from the September
Monetary Policy Council sitting at 1200 GMT.
SWITCH DEBT AUCTION
The finance ministry is expected to publish results of a
switch auction on Thursday at 1000 GMT.
RAIFFEISEN'S BANKING UNIT IN POLAND
Poland's Alior Bank said on Wednesday that it has entered
exclusive talks with Austria's Raiffeisen Bank International
(RBI) over the purchase of Raiffeisen's Polish demerged core
banking business.
RAIFFEISEN'S LEASING BUSINESS IN POLAND
Poland's largest bank, the state-controlled PKO BP, said on
Wednesday that it has started exclusive negotiations with
Austria's Raiffeisen over the purchase of Raiffeisen's Polish
leasing unit Raiffeisen-Leasing Polska.
ALMA
Alma Market, troubled delicatessen chain, plans to lay off
up to 1321 employees and may close down some of its shops,
Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.
WARSAW BOURSE
Polish stock exchange plans to increase its net profit by 70
percent within five years, according to its strategy quoted by
Rzeczpospolita daily. The company plans to diversify revenues
and resigns from potential takeovers or alliances, it also said.
AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR
Polish automotive sector's exports rose by 20 percent
year-on-year in the first half of this year to 11.84 billion
euros ($13.26 billion), according to Automotive-Suppliers.pl
data, quoted by Puls Biznesu daily.
