Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
PMI
IHS Markit is scheduled to publish the manufacturing PMI for
Poland at 0700 GMT..
PROTEST
Thousands of women are expected to strike in Poland on
Monday against a draft law that, if passed, would totally ban
abortion. Poland already has one of the most restrictive laws on
abortion in the European Union.
SUPPORT FOR PIS FALLS
Public support for the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party
has fallen by 3 percentage points to 29 percent, while the
liberal .Nowoczesna party has recorded a 5 percentage point rise
in public backing to 25 percent, an opinion poll by IBRiS for
Rzeczpospolita daily showed, reflecting the impact of protests
against a draft law that would completely ban abortion.
BUDGET
Poland increased the planned Corporate Income Tax revenues
in the 2017 draft budget by 1.2 billion zlotys ($313.80 million)
on the back of the planned hike in utilities' shares nominal
value, which obliges companies to pay extra levies, Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna daily said, quoting the finance ministry's
comments to the draft.
FINANCIAL SUPERVISION
Puls Biznesu daily reported citing an unnamed source that
the head of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has approved
that the central bank takes over the responsibilities of the
Financial Supervision Authority (KNF).
ENGIE POLISH UNIT SALE
Apart from the Polish state-controlled utility Enea,
investment firm Suningwell together with some private equity
firms have also filed a bid to buy the Polish unit of France's
Engie, Engie Energia Polska, Puls Biznesu daily reported.
TOYOTA
Toyota Motor Corp may announce at the end of October a plan
to build an automatic transmission systems factory in Poland,
Puls Biznesu daily said quoting an unnamed source. The company
also plans to expand its existing engine manufacturing site in
Poland, the paper said.
DRAFT LAW COULD HIT UBER
Rzeczpospolita daily reported that a team working within the
infrastructure ministry has prepared a draft law that would
impose a requirement on Uber drivers to obtain special licenses,
potentially blocking Uber's business in Poland.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 3.8241 zlotys)