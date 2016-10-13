Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL
TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
DAIMLER
Polish Prime Minister Beata Szydlo to meet board member for
production for Mercedes-Benz Cars, Markus Schaefer, at 0700 GMT
on Thursday on Daimler's new investment in Poland.
Daimler said in May it would invest around 500 million euros
in a new engine factory in Poland.
SWISS-FRANC LOANS
Poland is unlikely to come up with a more restrictive bill
to help the owners of costly Swiss franc mortgages after it
softened loan conversion plans, due to uncertainty in the
banking sector, PAP news agency quoted the country's prime
minister as saying.
AIRBUS
Poland will offer France alternative investment projects
after cancelling a multi-billion-dollar military helicopter deal
with Airbus, PAP news agency quoted Polish Prime Minister as
saying late on Wednesday.
AZOTY
Grupa Azoty, Poland's biggest chemicals maker, said late on
Wednesday that a decision by its Police division to
write-off the value of its African assets will lower Azoty's
operating profit in the third quarter by 18 million zlotys
($4.71 million).
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX