Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

CURRENT ACCOUNT, MONEY SUPPLY

The central bank is scheduled to publish current account data for August and money supply data for September at 1200 GMT.

BANK OF CHINA

One of the largest banks in the world, Bank of China, would like to provide financing for Polish energy utilities and the national airline LOT, the head of Bank of China's Polish unit Xia Bin told the Puls Biznesu daily.

CI GAMES

Polish computer games maker CI Games has begun optimising its new Sniper 3 game, which is scheduled to debut on the market in January, chief executive Marek Tyminski told Puls Biznesu daily.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX (Editing by Kevin Liffey)