PKN ORLEN
Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen reported on Thursday
a bigger than expected 92-percent rise in its third-quarter net
profit to 1.5 billion zlotys ($381 million), mainly thanks to
inventory gains, the positive effect of foreign
currency-denominated debt and insurer payments.
TOYOTA
Toyota will invest 650 million zlotys ($165 million) in its
Polish factories to produce engine components for hybrid cars as
well as petrol engines for the Toyota Yaris, newspapers Gazeta
Wyborcza, Puls Biznesu and Rzeczpospolita said.
Deputy Prime Minister will hold a conference on Toyota
investment in Poland at 0700 GMT, the Economy Ministry said.
MINUTES
Polish central bank to release minutes from its October
meeting at 1200 GMT.
INTEREST RATES
Should the deflation deepen and economic activity weaken,
the rate-setting panel could seriously consider the possibility
of a rate cut, Nasz Dziennik newwspaper quoted central banker
Eryk Lon as saying.
ENGIE
French energy utility Engie will likely arrive at a short
list of investors willing to buy its coal-fuelled power plant in
Polaniec, south-east of Poland, Parkiet daily said quoting
unnamed sources.
The short list will include two of the four bidders, which
are Polish state-run utility Enea, Czech EPH,
Sunningwell and a consortium of Chinese investors.
MEDIA
Poland's government is looking into the possibility of
taking over a German publisher Polska Press, the owner of the
majority of Polish regional newspapers, Gazeta Wyborcza said
quoting unnamed sources.
BOGDANKA
Poland's coal miner Bogdanka plans to keep average annual
coal output at 8-9 million tonnes, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted
the company's chief executive officer as saying.
COAL
Polish coal mines reported a loss of 1.3 billion zlotys
($331 million) on coal sales in the first eight months of this
year, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said quoting data from the
Industry Development Agency (ARP).
