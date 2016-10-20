Following are news stories, media reports and events that might affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

PKN ORLEN

Poland's biggest oil refiner PKN Orlen reported on Thursday a bigger than expected 92-percent rise in its third-quarter net profit to 1.5 billion zlotys ($381 million), mainly thanks to inventory gains, the positive effect of foreign currency-denominated debt and insurer payments.

TOYOTA

Toyota will invest 650 million zlotys ($165 million) in its Polish factories to produce engine components for hybrid cars as well as petrol engines for the Toyota Yaris, newspapers Gazeta Wyborcza, Puls Biznesu and Rzeczpospolita said.

Deputy Prime Minister will hold a conference on Toyota investment in Poland at 0700 GMT, the Economy Ministry said.

MINUTES

Polish central bank to release minutes from its October meeting at 1200 GMT.

INTEREST RATES

Should the deflation deepen and economic activity weaken, the rate-setting panel could seriously consider the possibility of a rate cut, Nasz Dziennik newwspaper quoted central banker Eryk Lon as saying.

ENGIE

French energy utility Engie will likely arrive at a short list of investors willing to buy its coal-fuelled power plant in Polaniec, south-east of Poland, Parkiet daily said quoting unnamed sources.

The short list will include two of the four bidders, which are Polish state-run utility Enea, Czech EPH, Sunningwell and a consortium of Chinese investors.

MEDIA

Poland's government is looking into the possibility of taking over a German publisher Polska Press, the owner of the majority of Polish regional newspapers, Gazeta Wyborcza said quoting unnamed sources.

BOGDANKA

Poland's coal miner Bogdanka plans to keep average annual coal output at 8-9 million tonnes, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna quoted the company's chief executive officer as saying.

COAL

Polish coal mines reported a loss of 1.3 billion zlotys ($331 million) on coal sales in the first eight months of this year, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily said quoting data from the Industry Development Agency (ARP).

($1 = 3.9328 zlotys)