Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
2016 FISCAL DEFICIT FORECAST
The Eurostat is expected to publish a forecast of the Polish
general government deficit at 0900 GMT.
BOND TENDER
The finance ministry will offer floating-rate bonds due
January 2021 and November 2022 as well as fixed-rate bonds due
April 2022 worth a total of 6.0-10.0 billion zlotys at tender on
Friday. Results of the tender are expected at 0930 GMT.
FIAT
Fiat Powertrains Technologies plans to invest over 1 billion
zlotys ($252 million) in new engine production line in
Bielsko-Biala plant, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed
sources.
LOTOS
Poland's second biggest refiner Lotos seriously considers a
return to dividend payouts, Parkiet daily quoted the company's
chief executive officer as saying.
GETIN NOBLE BANK
Poland's financial regulator KNF told Getin Noble Bank
it should hold funds to hedge the risk stemming from
its foreign currency-denominated mortgage portfolio with the
ratio at 1.89 percentage points, down from previously required
2.03 percentage points, the bank said on Thursday.
COAL
Polish troubled state coal miner PGG reported a loss of 364
million zlotys in the first three quarters of 2016,
Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting deputy energy minister
Grzegorz Tobiszowski.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
($1 = 3.9682 zlotys)