ORANGE POLSKA
Poland's dominant telecom Orange Polska will release its
third-quarter results after the bourse session.
KERNEL
Ukrainian agriculture group Kernel said its net profit in
the financial year ended June 30 rose to $225 million from $107
million reported a year earlier.
MBANK
Poland's financial regulator KNF told mBank it should hold
funds to hedge the risk stemming from its foreign
currency-denominated mortgage portfolio with the ratio at 3.81
percentage points, down from previously required 4.39 percentage
points, the bank said on Friday.
COAL MINES
Polish state-owned troubled coal miner KHW lacks money to
pay out a traditional extra bonus for miners worth a monthly
salary or 80 million zlotys in total, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
said quoting unnamed sources. The paper also said, quoting a
trade union representative, that miners may start protests if
the bonus is not paid.
INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERINGS (IPO)
Poland and Belarus may sign an agreement on launching an IPO
centre, designed to inform and help Belarusian companies, both
state-run and private, to debut on the Warsaw bourse,
Rzeczpospolita daily said.
FX LOANS
The costs of solving the problem with FX mortgages should be
covered by banks, Poland's president Andrzej Duda told wSieci
weekly.
