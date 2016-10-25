Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

UNEMPLOYMENT DATA

The statistics office is expected to publish September registered unemployment data at 0800 GMT.

ORANGE POLSKA

Polish Orange unit, Orange Polska, reported on Monday a smaller than expected annual fall in its third quarter net profit. The telecom's bottom line fell to 37 million zlotys ($9.33 million) versus the expected 28 million zlotys.

STELMET

Polish company Stelmet, which is a timber products manufacturer, will debut on Warsaw bourse on Tuesday. The firm has issued new shares worth 46 million zlotys, while the total value of its Initial Public Offering stood at 182 million zlotys.

BANKS

Analysts expect that a total net profit of nine banks listed on the Warsaw bourse fell by 15 percent year on year in the third quarter to 2.54 billion zlotys as it was hit by the banking tax, a poll by Parkiet daily showed.

ENGIE

Poland's state-run utility Enea has offered 250 million euros for the coal-fuelled power plant in Polaniec owned by France's Engie, Parkiet daily said quoting unnamed sources.

Bids submitted by Sunningwell International and a group of Chinese investors, amounted to 1.3-1.5 billion zlotys and 1.8 billion zlotys (417 million euros), respectively, Parkiet also said.

****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****

($1 = 3.9672 zlotys) (1 euro = 4.3164 zlotys)