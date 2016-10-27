Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
PGNIG
Polish oil and gas company PGNiG said on Wednesday it could
sue the European Commission if it strikes a deal with Russia's
Gazprom to end a five-year antitrust case.
LOTOS
Lotos, Poland's second biggest oil refiner, swung to a
profit in the third quarter, beating expectations, helped by a
new legislation introduced in August aimed at curbing black
market sales as well as positive effect of foreign exchange and
hedging.
BANKS
The central bank governor said on Wednesday that the bank is
ready to help the smaller lender Bank Spoldzielczy w Ciechanowie
to maintain liquidity if needed.
DEFENSE
Airbus as well as PZL Swidnik and PZL Mielec,
Polish units owned by Leonardo's AugustaWestland and Lockheed
Martin's Sikorsky unit respectively, are expected to
present their offers to sell helicopters for Polish army, Gazeta
Polska Codziennie daily quoted defence minister as saying.
GAS
Poland is closer to force through its project to build a gas
link connecting its Norway deposits with Poland through Denmark,
as Denmark's objections have been almost overcome, Parkiet daily
quoted the Energy Minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski as saying.
UNICREDIT
The Polish state-run insurer PZU is likely to buy 20 percent
of Pekao shares while the state-owned investment vehicle PRF 13
percent, Rzeczpospolita daily said without naming its source.
LIGNITE COAL
Polish energy ministry faces resistance in the agriculture
ministry regarding the possibility of changing the status of
farmland located on lignite coal deposits so that new coal mines
could be built, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting energy
ministry's sources.
AMAZON
Internet retailer Amazon plans to open a new logistics
centre in Poland which will hire more than 1,000 people, Puls
Biznesu daily said.
RETAILER TAX
Poland considers imposing a new flat retailer tax in 2017
with the tax rate at 1.0-1.5 percent, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna
daily said. The tax will be in force temporarily, until it is
clear whether the European Commission was right to question the
initial tax on retailers, the daily also said.
ZE PAK
Polish billionaire Zygmunt Solorz-Zak told the Polish
edition of Forbes that he will not sell its stake in local
lignite coal miner and power producer ZE PAK at less than he
invested.
ZE PAK could still become a part of Zak's bigger plan to
expand in Europe, the businessman also said.
