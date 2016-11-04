Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
COAL MINING
Poland's biggest coal mining firm, the state-run PGG, can
book a net loss of 1 billion zlotys ($257.16 million) for the
whole 2016, which is three times bigger than the government
expected, Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting unnamed sources.
The paper also said that the government considers merging
PGG with another state-owned troubled miner - KHW.
DEFENSE
Poland expects that the firs Patriot missile defence system
will arrive at Polish military checkpoints in 2021,
Rzeczpospolita daily said quoting an official from the defense
ministry.
The paper also said that Poland, which will seek formal U.S.
approval to buy eight Patriots from Raytheon Co, does
not want to order the existing version of the Patriot system but
wants to buy the newest ones, with the Integrated Air and
Missile Defense Battle Command System (IBCS).
CIECH
Poland's chemical group Ciech controlled by the billionaire
Sebastian Kulczyk plans to buy a Portuguese and a Spanish
agrochemical firm, Parkiet daily said quoting the company's
statement.
CD PROJECT
Poland's video games producer CD Project has proposed
changes regarding its shareholders voting right, which may help
it prevent a hostile takeover, Parkiet daily said quoting the
company's statement and analysts.
