PKO BP
Poland's largest lender PKO BP beat expectations
with higher-than-expected net profit of 768.5 million zlotys
($196.66 million) in the third quarter thanks to the sale of its
real estate assets, it said on Monday.
PZU, BANK PEKAO
Poland's largest insurer PZU apart from negotiating the
purchase of the country's second-largest bank Pekao is also
consider buying Pekao's asset management business Pioneer Pekao
and Pekao PTE pension fund, Parkiet daily said without naming
its sources.
MABUCHI
Japanese firm Mabuchi plans to invest 360 million zlotys
($92.14 million) in a plant in Poland that will produce electric
engines car industry and employ about 400 people, Puls Biznesu
reported.
GETIN HOLDING
The net profit of financial group Getin Holding fell to 36.6
million zlotys in the third quarter from 46.9 million a year
before, Getin Holding said on Monday.
AMICA
Poland's largest household appliances producer Amica said it
is expecting growth of about 10 percent in Poland this year and
a rebound in Russia as oil prices have increased, Amica's Chief
Financial Officer Wojciech Kocikowski told Parkiet daily.
CREDIT MARKET SITUATION
The central bank will publish at 0900 GMT its quarterly
report on the situation on Poland's credit market.
FX RESERVES
The central bank will publish data on its foreign exchange
reserves for October at 1300 GMT.
