INTEREST RATES
Poland's central bank will decide on the level of interests
rates at its regular meeting on Wednesday. Analysts expect the
bank will hold its benchmark rate at record-low of 1.5 percent.
The central bank will also release on Wednesday its new
forecasts for economic growth and inflation, known as the
projection.
AB INBEV ASSETS
Puls Biznesu daily reported without naming its sources that
Japan's Asahi is the front-runner to buy the central
and eastern Europeran assets sold by Anheuser-Busch InBev
.
CYFROWY POLSAT
The net profit of Polish media group Cyfrowy Polsat fell by
lower-than-expected 45 percent year-on-year in the third quarter
to 278 million zlotys ($72.04 million), the company said on
Wednesday.
PGNIG
Poland's dominant gas firm, the state-run PGNiG, said on
Wednesday that its net profit in the third quarter stood at 358
million zlotys ($93 million) compared to the company's earlier
estimate of 280 million zlotys.
GRUPA AZOTY
Poland's chemical firm Grupa Azoty said on Wednesday that it
suffered a loss of 1.9 million zlotys ($493,109) in the third
quarter compared to a small profit expected by analysts in
Reuters poll.
