FIRST ESTIMATE OF Q3 GDP

Poland's statistics office is to release its first estimate of third quarter GDP at 0900 GMT, while the central bank will publish October net inflation at 1300 GMT.

UNICREDIT, <PEKAO, PZU

Polish state-run insurer PZU is expected to end due diligence at UniCredit's Pekao by the end of this week, Puls Biznesu daily said quoting unnamed sources. The paper also said that deal is almost agreed, except for the price.

SABMILLER, ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV

Investment house owned by Polish billionaire Sebastian Kulczyk and juice maker Maspex still hope to team up with some of the consortia which made it to the short-list of bidders for SABMiller's eastern European beer brands, Puls Biznesu daily said.

EU FUNDS

The European Commission has unblocked about 1 billion euros in European Union funds aimed at funding the infrastructure construction in Poland, Deputy Economy Minister Jerzy Kwiecinski told broadcaster TVP Info.

ENERGA

Supervisory board at Polish state-run utility Energa meets on Tuesday to discuss the company's new strategy and potential changes in the management, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

Energa said on Monday its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell 12 percent to 439 million zlotys ($106.7 million) in the third quarter from 499 million zlotys a year earlier.

