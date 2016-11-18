Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
DATA
Poland's statistics office to release corporate employment
and wages data for October at 1300 GMT.
TAURON
The newly-appointed chief executive of state-run utility
Tauron told Rzeczpospolita daily that one of his priorities is
finding a partner for constructing a power unit in the city of
Jaworzno.
ASSECO POLAND
The net profit of software firm Asseco Poland fell by an
annual 20 percent to 81.7 million zlotys ($19.49 million) in the
third quarter, the company said late on Thursday.
