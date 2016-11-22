Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
PGG
Polish state-run troubled coal firm PGG considers selling
its heating plants worth about 60-80 million zlotys to one of
its shareholders, another state-owned firm Weglokoks, Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna said quoting the companies' representatives.
CIECH
Poland's chemical group Ciech is in talks with a unit of
National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) over potential liquefied
natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) purchases,
Puls Biznesu daily said quoting Ciech's spokesman.
DENTONS
International law firm Dentons plans to invest in a service
centre in Warsaw that would employ 150 people, Puls Biznesu
daily said quoting the company's representatives.
RAFAKO, TAURON
Polish construction firm Rafako said on Monday that it has
entered into negotiations with state-run utility Tauron
over increasing the size of the contract for the construction of
Tauron's power plant in the city of Jaworzno by 127 million
zlotys.
UBER
Polish taxi drivers will file a motion to the court on
Tuesday to ban the U.S. Uber business in Poland, Gazeta Wyborcza
daily said quoting representatives of the taxi unions.
DIPLOMACY
Polish foreign minister Witold Waszczykowski may be
dismissed by the end of the year to become the head of a
permanent delegation of Poland to NATO in Brussels, Fakt tabloid
said quoting unnamed sources.
