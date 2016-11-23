Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Wednesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

FITCH

Fitch rating agency believes the weakness in investment in Poland is temporary, as are those in the Czech Republic and in Hungary, Fitch Ratings' top sovereign analyst James McCormack was quoted by Puls Biznesu as saying.

AIRBUS HELICOPTERS

Poland may still purchase six Caracal helicopters for sea search and rescue operations from France's Airbus, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported without naming its sources.

Earlier this year Poland scrapped a preliminary deal to buy 50 Caracal helicopters.

CCC

The revenue of shoe retailer CCC will exceed 3 billion zlotys ($723.69 million) this year and may reach 6 billion in three years, the company's chief executive and biggest shareholder Dariusz Milek was quoted as saying by Puls Biznesu daily.

