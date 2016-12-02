Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

ORANGE POLSKA

Trend in sales is promising, Orange Poland's, country's dominant telecom operator chief executive told Rzeczpospolita daily when asked about results in the fourth quarter.

ALIOR BANK IPO-RBP.WA

Alior Bank wants to buy only part of Raiffeisen Polbank business, excluding mortgages in Swiss francs, euros and zlotys, as well as IT infrastructure, and wind farms credit portfolio, Rzeczpospolita said without naming its source.

TAURON POLSKA ENERGIA

Tauron Polska Energia coal mining arm Tauron Wydobycie will save 250 million zlotys ($59.50 million) in 2016-2018, thanks to cost saving programme, its chief executive was quoted as saying by Puls Biznesu daily.

HELICOPTERS

Poland has launched a tender to buy 14 helicopters as part of an urgent operational need of the armed forces, the defence ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

JADINTECH

US firm JadinTech plans to create a drone technology centre in Radom, 100 kilometres south of Poland's capital Warsaw and wants to hire 200 people within four years, Puls Biznesu said.

