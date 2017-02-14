Following are news stories, media reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):

GDP DATA

Poland's statistics office is due to publish a flash estimate of gross domestic product for the fourth quarter of 2016 at 0900 GMT.

BOND SUPPLY

The finance ministry is expected to announce around 1400 GMT the amount of supply for Thursday debt tender.

M3 MONEY SUPPLY

The central bank is expected to publish M3 money supply data for January at 1300 GMT.

ORANGE POLSKA

The Polish unit of France's Orange, Orange Polska, said on Monday it booked a net loss of 1.746 billion zlotys ($429.18 million) in 2016 compared to a net profit of 254 million in 2015.

GOVERNMENT GROWTH STRATEGY

The Polish government will debate a Strategy for Responsible Development by 2020 at a regular sitting on Tuesday.

GOLDEN SAND BANK

The founder of Poland's mBank, Slawomir Lachowski, is involved in founding of an international Internet bank under the name of Golden Sand Bank, the business daily Puls Biznesu reported.

POCZTA POLSKA

Some of Poland's government agencies will give exclusive rights to the Poczta Polska postal services provider in an attempt to aid the ailing state firm that is increasingly aligning itself with the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, the daily Wyborcza reported.

PGZ

Arkadiusz Siwko, head of the state Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa, a group of more than 60 armaments enterprises, resigned on Monday, the daily Wyborcza reported, citing a Defence Ministry statement.

SALARIES

Trade unions at Polish state-run firms, including KGHM , PGNiG, PKN Orlen and Lotos are negotiating with the management boards an increase in salaries on the back of data showing that average wages in the corporate sector rose by 3.8 percent last year, Rzeczpospolita daily said.

PARAGUAY

Poland's former Deputy Finance Minister Ludwik Kotecki will advise the government of Paraguay on reforming public finances through his position at the World Bank and in cooperation with the International Monetary Fund, the business daily Puls Biznesu reported. (Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)