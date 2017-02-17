Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
DATA
Poland's statistics office to release January retail sales,
output and PPI data at 1300 GMT.
REGULATOR KNF
Dismissed deputy head of Polish financial market watchdog
KNF Wojciech Kwasniak may become advisor to the central bank
governor, Puls Biznesu daily said without quoting a source.
ASSECO POLAND
Asseco Poland group has agreed to buy IT company StoneRiver
in the U.S. The transaction is valued at $100 million, according
to Rzeczpospolita daily.
SOCIETE GENERALE
France's Societe Generale plans to set up its equities
competency centre for CEE region in Warsaw, Parkiet daily said.
L'OREAL
French cosmetic giant L'Oreal plans to invest 250 million
zlotys ($61.86 million) within five years in its Polish factory,
president of L'Oreal Polska was quoted as saying by
Rzeczpospolita daily.
JOB MARKET
More than 800,000 Ukrainians were employed in Poland in
2016, Polish deputy labour minister told Republika broadcaster
on Friday.
PKN, LOTOS
Polish energy ministry is not analysing a potential
consolidation of Polish refiners, PAP news agency said on
Thursday evening quoting the ministry's press office as saying.
A government official said earlier on Thursday that the
state should increase its stake in PKN Orlen, which would be
possible if the company is merged with its smaller rival Lotos.
CAPITAL PARK
Patron Capital, which holds a 73-percent stake in Polish
real estate developer Capital Park, is considering options which
could result in changes in the company's shareholder structure,
Capital Park said on Thursday evening.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
($1 = 4.0417 zlotys)
(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau)