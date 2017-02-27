Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch
that may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES
GMT (Poland: GMT + 1 hour):
GPW
Warsaw bourse to release Q4 financial results.
RAIFFEISEN
Raiffeisen Bank Polska, the Polish unit of Austrian lender
Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI), has written down the value
of its local brand Polbank, which will weigh on the bank's 2016
financial results, it said late on Friday.
RECORD HIGH EMPLOYMENT
The number of people employed on regular job contracts in
Poland reached nearly 13 million people in the fourth quarter of
last year and was the highest in at least 17 years, Dziennik
Gazeta Prawna reported.
REDUCED TAX EVASION
The government's actions to curb tax evasion have increased
fuel tax revenue and led to higher official fuel sales, driving
the share prices of state-run refiners PKN Orlen and Lotos to
multi-year highs, Dziennik Gazeta Prawna reported.
MBANK
Polish mBank is unlikely to engage in large foreign
acquisitions as long as there is regulatory uncertainty
regarding its portfolio of Swiss franc mortgages, the bank's
Chief Executive Cezary Stypulkowski told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna.
OPEL
Polish daily Gazeta Wyborcza points out that it is still
largely unknown what will happen to the Polish car assembly
plants belonging to General Motors after French Peugeot-Citroen
takes over the firm.
BANKS
Polish banks will pay a 14 percent - 16 percent higher tax
on bank assets this year on the back of an increase in assets
and the method of calculating the tax which calls for an
additional payment this year, the business daily Parkiet
reported.
****Reuters has not verified stories reported by Polish
media and does not vouch for their accuracy.****
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX
(Reporting by Warsaw Bureau; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)