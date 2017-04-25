UPDATE 1-Italy's Veneto banks plead for help from rescue fund
* Italy keen to avert "bail in" of investors in both banks (Adds sources, background)
Following are news stories, press reports and events to watch that may affect Poland's financial markets on Tuesday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
BOND AUCTION
Poland's finance ministry will offer treasury bonds worth 6.0 billion zlotys ($1.54 billion) to 9 billion zlotys at a bond auction on Tuesday.
MILLENNIUM
Poland's Bank Millennium reported on Tuesday a two percent year-on-year increase in its first-quarter net profit to 140.5 million zlotys, thanks to rising net interest income and fee income, as the bank improved margin and slashed deposit cost.
MUTUAL FUNDS
Polish regulator KNF plans to limit provisions mutual funds charge for their services, Gazeta Wyborcza daily said.
GROUPON
Groupon will hire 500 people in its second Polish shared services centre in Katowice, south of Poland, Puls Biznesu daily said.
PGE
Polish biggest power firm PGE will launch a joint venture with France's Energy Pool, which will focus on the so called demand side response and help the biggest electricity consumers reduce demand for power when necessary.
($1 = 3.9010 zlotys)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, May 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Azerbaijan-based Pasha Bank's (PB) Long-Term Issuer-Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'BB-'. Fitch has also downgraded the National Long-Term Rating of PB's Turkish subsidiary, Pasha Yatirim Bankasi A.S. (PBTR), to 'BBB+(tur)' from 'A(tur)'. The Outlooks on both ratings have been revised to Stable from Negative. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this rating actio